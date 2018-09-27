‘Renew’ coming to First Baptist Church

Beginning this Tuesday October 2nd, First Baptist Church will host the first meeting of a new program aimed at helping those with addictions beat those addictions.

“Re-New” is described as a “Christ-centered support program that provides the resources and relationships to help recover from life’s hurts, habits and struggles.”

The program is for people struggling with “past or present dysfunctions, compulsions, or addictions,” according to Renew, the motto of which is “Restore, Revive, Recover.”

Meetings will be held every Tuesday from 6 to 8 pm and First Baptist Church of Clinton, located at 225 North Main Street in Clinton, and will begin with dinner and fellowship at 6 pm, followed by worship and a message at 6:30 pm. At 7 pm, participants will break off into one of five Open Share Groups.

“Newcomers 101” is for first-time attendees and helps participants “feel welcome, gives an orientation of the entire program, answers questions and helps guide individuals to the proper small group.”

Smaller groups include “Men’s Life Hurts,” which includes anger, co-dependence, being involved in a relationship with someone involved in “an addictive behavior, anxiety, depression, divorce, victims of abuse, children of dysfunctional families, or any other area of life causing pain.”

“Chemically Dependent Men” is, as the name states, for men battling alcohol or drug problems, and there is also a “Chemically-Dependent Women” group.

In addition, there is also a group called “Co-Dependency for Women” that is for women struggling with the “compulsion to rescue and take care of others,” as well as those who may have difficulty setting boundaries, controlling anger or recognizing their own worth, according to program literature, that states,” Members in this group learn to express their own needs and wants in healthy ways.”

For more information call 865-457-2593 or 865-457-9353, or send an email to reNewU123@gmail.com.

To donate money to the program, make checks payable to First Baptist Church (with ‘renew’ in the memo line, at PO Box 268, Clinton, TN, 37717.

To donate in-kind services, or find out what is needed, call 865-363-8776 or send an email to reNewU123@gmail.com.