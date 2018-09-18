REMINDER: Dream Connection to benefit from joint Radio-thon

Two local radio stations are coming together to raise money in support of a worthy project, namely, making the dreams of critically ill children come true.

Country music station Merle FM (WMYL 96.7)–our sister station–and alternative station 94Z (WNFZ 94.3) are joining forces to present a first-of-its-kind 2-station Radio-thon to raise money for The Dream Connection.

“We are delighted to see that two radio stations are willing to work together on our 13-hour Radio-thon, which we think will enable us to fund the dreams of between 40 and 70 children between ages 3 and 17,” says Dream Connection board member Don Ball, “The local, all-volunteer organization is unique, with no paid staff, and all donations going directly to fulfilling the wishes of children with threatening diseases.”

According to Ron Meredith of Merle FM, the September 18 all-day broadcast will include interviews with some of the children, visits by celebrities, and lots of prizes, such as tickets to attractions and events, restaurant certificates, t-shirts and other incentives to boost the donations.

“The Dream Connection is always successful, due to the giving nature of Knoxville,” says 94Z general manager Jonathan Pirkle. “By merging the popularity of 2 stations, both locally owned, by the way,” we know we will create a broadcast that will bring out the best in our different audiences.”

The Dream Connection was founded in 1985 when B.J. Price and his daughter Dawn, a nurse at Children’s Hospital, decided to provide something to lift the spirits of critically ill youngsters. Since then, over a thousand dreams have been fulfilled.

All day Tuesday, on-air personalities from Merle FM and 94Z will be at BMC at 3132 Morris Avenue in Knoxville for the Dream Connection, so stop by and see them, or call 865-444-3004 to make a donation.

For more information, visit http://dreamconnection.org/wp/.