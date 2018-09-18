Reminder: AMSE Flat Top House ready to move

The historic flat top house that has been at the American Museum of Science and Energy (AMSE) since 2008 will be moved to the Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge on October 2. The Children’s Museum offered to give the flat top a new home when AMSE announced its move.

The flat top house was one of thousands of prefabricated houses built to house workers and their families during the Manhattan Project. Unlike many flat tops that have been modified or moved, this flat top has retained much of the original design, including original flooring, cabinetry, light fixtures, and plumbing. Museum visitors will be able to touch a piece of history and learn more about life during the Manhattan Project.

A Go Fund Me campaign has been set up to help support the move and the ongoing preservation and maintenance of the Flat Top. To learn more about the Go Fund Me campaign, visit https://www.gofundme.com/save-the-flattop-house.