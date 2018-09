A celebration of life service for Stan Brock, the founder and president of Remote Area Medical, will be held on September 27 at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium, according to the organization.

The service will begin at 6 pm and RAM says that Brock requested that donations be made in his memory to RAM in lieu of flowers. For more information on donating, visit www.ramusa.org.

Brock passed away at 82 on Wednesday, August 29. He had recently suffered a stroke.