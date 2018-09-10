ORT: Woman sentenced in drug-tossing car chase

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, a Knoxville woman who fled from the Tennessee Highway Patrol in a car in Anderson County last year as methamphetamine and heroin were discarded from the moving vehicle pleaded guilty to four charges and was sentenced to eight years in prison on Tuesday.

About 60 grams of methamphetamine and less than a gram of heroin were thrown out of a car window and two patrol vehicles were hit during the police chase, which started in Clinton and ended in Rocky Top on Sunday, July 30, 2017.

The plea agreement hearing for the driver of the 1992 Honda Accord, Clarissa Sharee Tindell, 25, was Tuesday in Anderson County Criminal Court in Clinton.

On Tuesday, Tindell pleaded guilty to possession of more than 0.5 grams of methamphetamine for resale, possession of heroin for resale, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, and driving on a suspended license. She received eight-year sentences for each of the two drug-related charges, a two-year sentence for reckless endangerment, and a six-month sentence for driving on a suspended license. Her sentences are concurrent, meaning they run at the same time. That gives her an effective eight-year sentence, with a release eligibility date of 30 percent. She will receive credit for time served, and she has already served the six-month sentence.

Tindell has to pay $4,000 in fines, pay court costs, and register on a drug registry, according to the criminal judgement read in court by Anderson County Criminal Court Judge Don Elledge.

THP Trooper Isaiah Lloyd tried to stop the black Honda sedan driven by Tindell on July 30 for failure to yield the right of way and a turn signal violation, but the car refused to stop after he activated his emergency equipment.

While the Honda was traveling down Longmire Road, the car occupants threw two items out the window, according to Lloyd:

a baby formula can that contained a jar with about 63.93 grams of methamphetamine, and a black metal box that contained a set of scales, 0.53 grams of heroin, and multiple plastic bags.

After the occupants discarded the drugs, the car turned north on Highway 25W (Lake City Highway), headed toward Medford.

The car was eventually stopped at the intersection of US Highway 441 and Highway 116 in Rocky Top.