ORT: Roane man charged in Anderson

Jim Harris

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, a Roane County man is facing charges of theft of more than $250,000 and knowing abuse, neglect, or exploitation in Anderson County.

37-year-old Malbern Robert Edington was indicted by the Anderson County Grand Jury in August. He was scheduled to be arraigned today in Anderson County Criminal Court.

Edington was arrested August 24th by Oak Ridge Police, and at last check remained in custody at the Anderson County Jail on bonds totaling $100,000.

The indictment alleges that Edington stole more than $250,000 from the alleged victim between December 18, 2014, and September 21, 2017, and that Edington abused, neglected, or exploited the victim.

Theft of more than $250,000 is a Class A felony in Tennessee. Knowing abuse, neglect, or exploitation is a Class D felony.

