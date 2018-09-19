Home / Local News / ORT: Car hits laundromat

ORT: Car hits laundromat

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local News Leave a comment 7 Views

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, at least one person was injured after a vehicle crashed into the Maytag Laundry near South Illinois Avenue in central Oak Ridge on Tuesday.

The crash was reported around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. T

One man who was injured was transported from the crash in an ambulance.

At least two vehicles, a car and a work pickup truck, also appeared to have damage.

The left front end of the car was flush with a brick column in front of the laundromat as police investigated Tuesday evening.

A window in the laundromat appeared to be broken, although it wasn’t clear if the car had crashed into it.

The Oak Ridge Police Department, Oak Ridge Fire Department, and Anderson County EMS all responded to the crash.

