ORPD IDs man killed in Thursday accident

Late Friday, Oak Ridge Police identified the man who died when his commercial mower was struck by a pickup truck on South Illinois Avenue Thursday as 75-year-old Danny Palmer.

The crash occurred Thursday afternoon at around 2 pm on South Illinois near Summit Place, and the ORPD says its preliminary investigation indicates that Palmer’s mower was hit by a GMC pickup truck.

Palmer died from his injuries while the driver of the truck, whose name has not been released, was not hurt.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.