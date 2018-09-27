Home / Local News / ORNL FCU awards grant to OR daycare

Jim Harris

The Blossom Center for Childhood Excellence of Oak Ridge is one of seven nonprofit organizations to receive $10,000 grants from ORNL Federal Credit Union, according to our partners at Oak Ridge Today.

The Credit Union is celebrating its 70th anniversary and, as part of thsat celebration, recently offered its members the opportunity to nominate worthy nonprofit organizations to receive one of seven $10,000 grants through a $70,000 Community Giveback and Investment opportunity.

Among the organizations selected to receive a $10,000 grant was the Blossom Center for Childhood Excellence in Oak Ridge.

According to ORNL FCU, “by providing a sliding tuition scale based on income, the Oak Ridge-based Blossom Center for Childhood Excellence provides day care, after school care, and pre-school programs for low-income families for children from ages 12 months to 13 years old.”

Their programs include healthy meals, educational activities including STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) programs, and play time.

The center is open each day from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. to accommodate parents with varying work schedules.

