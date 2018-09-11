Home / Community Bulletin Board / ORHPA opens Wildcat Den to public, plans OR Museum

ORHPA opens Wildcat Den to public, plans OR Museum

Jim Harris 13 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 24 Views

In August, the Oak Ridge Heritage and Preservation Association announced that it was opening the historic Midtown Community Center to the public on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and the organization has plans for a new Oak Ridge History Museum.

The announcement was made by the ORHPA’s Oak Ridge History Museum Committee.

The Midtown Community Center is open to the public:

  • Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and
  • Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Volunteers from ORHPA’s Museum Committee will be on hand to talk about the city’s history and the association’s plans for a brand-new Oak Ridge History Museum, a press release said.

The Midtown Community Center, also known as “The Wildcat Den,” is located at 102 Robertsville Road.

The Midtown Community Center is a surviving structure of the top-secret Manhattan Project during World War II. ORHPA owns and operates the building as part of its heritage preservation activities.

For more information, contact Museum Committee Co-Chair Betty Stokes at (865) 755-5625 or Co-Chair Emily Hunnicutt at (865) 483-6081. You can also visit www.oakridgemuseum.com.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Roane authorities investigate after body found in Emory River

Authorities in Roane County are investigating after a man’s body was found in the Emory …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.