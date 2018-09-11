ORHPA opens Wildcat Den to public, plans OR Museum

In August, the Oak Ridge Heritage and Preservation Association announced that it was opening the historic Midtown Community Center to the public on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and the organization has plans for a new Oak Ridge History Museum.

The announcement was made by the ORHPA’s Oak Ridge History Museum Committee.

The Midtown Community Center is open to the public:

Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and

Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Volunteers from ORHPA’s Museum Committee will be on hand to talk about the city’s history and the association’s plans for a brand-new Oak Ridge History Museum, a press release said.

The Midtown Community Center, also known as “The Wildcat Den,” is located at 102 Robertsville Road.

The Midtown Community Center is a surviving structure of the top-secret Manhattan Project during World War II. ORHPA owns and operates the building as part of its heritage preservation activities.

For more information, contact Museum Committee Co-Chair Betty Stokes at (865) 755-5625 or Co-Chair Emily Hunnicutt at (865) 483-6081. You can also visit www.oakridgemuseum.com.