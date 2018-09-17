OR paving work to continue for approximately 3 months

(Oak Ridge Public Works release) PRI of East Tennessee, Inc., working under contract for the City of Oak Ridge, has begun citywide pavement patching and repairs. The work is estimated to continue over the next three months.

The repairs are part of an effort to assist Public Works Department street crews with a backlog of approximately 140 open work orders for pavement repairs associated with water main breaks. Over half of the repairs needed are the result of the more than 80 water main breaks from January 2018.

Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists are urged to use extreme care and caution when traveling in and around the affected sections of roadway. We apologize for any inconvenience the road and lane closures may cause and appreciate patience and cooperation during this time.

Please note that all work is subject to change based on such unknowns as weather, equipment, and access issues.

Questions can be directed to the Public Works Department via email at PubWorksDis@OakRidgeTN.gov or by calling (865) 425-1875.