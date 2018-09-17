Home / Featured / OR paving work to continue for approximately 3 months

OR paving work to continue for approximately 3 months

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 5 Views

(Oak Ridge Public Works release) PRI of East Tennessee, Inc., working under contract for the City of Oak Ridge, has begun citywide pavement patching and repairs. The work is estimated to continue over the next three months.

The repairs are part of an effort to assist Public Works Department street crews with a backlog of approximately 140 open work orders for pavement repairs associated with water main breaks. Over half of the repairs needed are the result of the more than 80 water main breaks from January 2018.

Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists are urged to use extreme care and caution when traveling in and around the affected sections of roadway. We apologize for any inconvenience the road and lane closures may cause and appreciate patience and cooperation during this time.

Please note that all work is subject to change based on such unknowns as weather, equipment, and access issues.

Questions can be directed to the Public Works Department via email at PubWorksDis@OakRidgeTN.gov or by calling (865) 425-1875.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Mower operator struck, killed in OR accident

The operator of a commercial lawn mower died after being hit by a vehicle South …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.