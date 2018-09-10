OR Council to consider bonds for construction projects

This evening (Monday September 10th), the Oak Ridge City Council will consider whether to issue bonds of up to $16.5 million to build a new Oak Ridge Preschool and Oak Ridge Senior Center, and redevelop Scarboro Park.

The two projects have an estimated combined cost of roughly $16 million, and the bond resolution includes about $500,000 extra for the costs of issuing the bonds and for project contingencies.

The Preschool and Scarboro Park improvements have a total estimated price tag of about $12.5 million. About $11.1 million of that is for construction.

The Senior Center has a total estimated cost of roughly $3.5 million. About $3.1 million of that is for construction.

The city announced that it has opened the bidding period for the two projects on Friday afternoon. Studio Four Design Inc. of Knoxville is the architectural firm chosen to design both buildings.

The bond issuance for the projects will be considered by City Council at 7 pm Monday in the Oak Ridge Municipal Building Courtroom at 200 South Tulane Avenue.

The initial bond resolution to be considered Monday sets a ceiling amount for the debt issuance. Later, a bond issuance resolution will be brought to City Council, possibly at the October 8 meeting, for the actual bond issuance amount.

The Oak Ridge City Council adopted a two-cent tax rate increase as part of the fiscal year 2019 budget process to help fund the projects. More tax increases are expected in fiscal years 2020 through 2022 to fund the annual debt service for the projects.