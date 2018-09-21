Home / Community Bulletin Board / OR Chamber hosting retail info session

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 5 Views

Retail Strategies, a national retail real estate consulting firm that partners with cities across the nation to expand retail opportunities, will have representatives in Oak Ridge on Tuesday September 25th. Retail Strategies will offer brief on-site consulting services for retail property owners/managers during the day on a first-come, first-served basis.

From 4-5:30 p.m., representatives of the firm will be on hand for an information session detailing Oak Ridge’s changing retail market, trade area, trends, and targets.

The session will take place at TownePlace by Marriott, which is 300 South Rutgers Avenue, hosted by the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce and the Oak Ridge Economic Development Initiative.

The public is invited to attend, but space is limited, so a reservation is required. To register, visit the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce’s website at www.oakridgechamber.org and click on the Events Calendar.

Retail property owners and managers interested in scheduling an on-site visit by Retail Strategies consultants or want more information about registering for the public afternoon session can contact Elisabeth Johnson at the Chamber at (865) 483-1321 or johnson@orcc.org.

