Soccer Club of Oak Ridge players participate in last year's Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade. This year's parade is scheduled for December 8. Photo by Ray Smith.

OR Chamber Christmas Parade set for Dec. 8th

Jim Harris 6 hours ago

The Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce is busy preparing for its annual Christmas Parade to be held on Saturday, December 8. This year’s theme is “A Fantasy of Lights” and promises to provide spectators with plenty of music, lights and beautiful floats. Sponsor of this year’s parade is The Cowperwood Company. There is no cost to participate.

The Chamber will be accepting entries online through Monday, December 3. Register by visiting the Chamber’s website: www.oakridgechamber.org.

The parade will start at 6:00 p.m. at Corporate Center, on the corner of Lafayette and Laboratory Road. From there, the parade will travel down Lafayette to the Oak Ridge Turnpike. It will continue west on the Turnpike to Oak Ridge High School. The judge’s stand will be located in front of the Chamber.

Those participating in the parade will line up in the parking lot of Corporate Center, on the corner of Lafayette and Laboratory Road beginning at 4:00 p.m. Detailed information will be e-mailed to all who have registered an entry.

The Chamber will need lots of Santa’s elves to serve as volunteer parade marshals to make the parade a safe, fun and successful event. To volunteer and be put on Santa’s “nice” list, contact Greta Ownby at ownby@orcc.org or 483-1321.

