The Open Arms Ministry Food Pantry in Jacksboro is having a Community-wide Food Drive.

The ministry serves Campbell county and the surrounding areas, approximately 1700-1800 people per month at the pantry.

Any donations can be brought to our warehouse at 1112 McGhee Lane in Jacksboro, on Saturday, September 22nd from 11 am to 3 pm, or during the week on Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday.

Call 423-566-6723 for more information.