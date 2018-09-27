Oak Ridge Children’s Halloween Party Friday, October 26

(Oak Ridge press release) The Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department will host the 2018 Children’s Halloween Party on Friday, October 26, from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. This annual event is now in its 36th year and will be attended by hundreds of local children and their families.

Activities will be planned for every room in the Civic Center and a hay ride will be offered in Bissell Park, weather permitting. There is no admission fee for the event, but participation in most activities requires one or more tickets. Tickets can be purchased at the Civic Center. The cost is 25 cents per ticket or $5 for a pack of 20.

Businesses and organizations are invited to sponsor a game booth for the party. Sponsors will supply two to four volunteers to operate the game throughout the event. The Recreation and Parks Department will provide the games and prizes unless sponsors wish to provide their own. Games should be appropriate for children age 10 and under. Applications can be emailed or picked up at the Civic Center front desk.

Additional adult volunteers are needed to assist with other activities. Persons wishing to help at the event should call the Civic Center at the number listed below. On the night of the event, volunteers should report to the Civic Center by 5:30 p.m. and plan to stay until 9 p.m. The first 50 volunteers to sign up will receive an event T-shirt. A pizza snack will be served to all volunteers immediately following the event.

For more information, contact Recreation Program Coordinator Amanda Pope at (865) 425-3450 or send an email to apope@oakridgetn.gov. For additional details on this and other events, visit the Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks website at www.orrecparks.org.