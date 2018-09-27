Norris Area Good Neighbors Christmas Food & Gift sign-up date announced

The Norris Area Good Neighbors annual Christmas Food and Gift sign-up for the holidays will be held on Tuesday October 16th from 9 to noon at the Norris Religious Fellowship at the intersection of Dogwood and East Norris Roads in Norris.

To be eligible, you must live in the Norris Middle School district, and bring proof of address, identity and eligibility to sign up.

Food baskets are intended for households without regular access to enough food, according to a flyer announcing the sign-ups. Children’s gifts are for households that wqualify for public assistance and have not signed up for gifts through other programs, and the children receiving the gifts must be in school (not including college), OR live in the household and are 18 years old or younger.

For more information, call the Norris Religious Fellowship Church at 865-494-7131.

Pick-up for the food and gifts will be Tuesday December 11th, from 9 am to noon at the church.