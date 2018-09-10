National Public Lands Day Sept. 22nd to be observed by State Parks

(Tennessee State Parks) In honor of National Public Lands Day, Tennessee State Parks, Friends Groups and Tennessee State Natural Areas are hosting a variety of volunteer stewardship projects, and free hikes and interpretive programs on Saturday, Sept. 22.

“We invite Tennesseans of all ages to join us in showing respect and appreciation for the beautiful public lands we call home,” said TDEC Deputy Commissioner for Parks and Conservation Brock Hill. “We’re grateful to Gov. Haslam for declaring Sept. 22 Tennessee Public Lands Day in recognition of the valuable role our public lands play for Tennessee’s environment and economy as well as the strong volunteer spirit that’s alive and well across our state.”

This year, a variety of events and service projects are planned, including litter clean-ups, trail maintenance activities, ranger-led hikes and canoe floats. Events will be held at different times throughout the day and some parks are hosting multiple events. Last year, more than 1,000 people participated in this day of service.

National Public Lands Day (NPLD) began in 1994 with just three federal agencies and 700 volunteers. Now in its 25th year, NPLD is the nation’s largest, single-day volunteer effort for public lands, which make up over 30 percent of America’s landscape.

For more information, including a list of hikes and events statewide, visit https://tnstateparks.com/about/special-events/national-public-lands-day-hikes/.

DETAILS ON COVE LAKE STATE PARK

Cove Lake will be hosting a National Public Land’s Day volunteer day on Saturday, September 22, 2018. The work day will consist of landscaping, exotic plant removal, flower bed weeding, and general grounds maintenance. Tools and work gloves will be provided but feel free to bring your own if you’d like. Please bring plenty of water as it will most likely be hot and the work will all be outside. Please dress in closed toe shoes and clothing that you don’t mind getting dirty.

We will meet at the main park office and then break into groups to start the projects. The Park office is located at the main entrance of the park next to the flag pole. Anyone is welcome to attend, but this event is a great opportunity to earn some Tennessee Promise hours!

Meet at:

Park Office/Visitor Center

Contact Information

Cove Lake State Park

Phone:(423) 566-9701

110 Cove Lake Lane

Caryville, TN 37714

Park Ranger Mark Rooker

Phone:423-566-9701

Email: mark.rooker@tn.gov

DETAILS ON NORRIS DAM STATE PARK

September 22

1:00 PM – 6:00 PM

We are throwing down the gauntlet! Can we find someone that will ride longer than the park’s resident mountain bike /trails volunteer, Chuck Morris? We are looking for advanced riders that are up to MILES of riding along the long course Chuck will lay out.

Yes, this is punishment, hard, steep, relentless riding. Will anyone finish ?

More information as we get closer to September 22th. PUBLIC LANDS DAY !

And if you prefer not to ride with Chuck, a moderate hike will be planned also starting up around the Andrews Ridge Trails system.

Hikers can give a send off to the bike riders and take off on a 2-mile long hike on Andrews Ridge.

Contact Information

Norris Dam State Park

Phone:(865) 426-7461

125 Village Green Circle

Rocky Top, TN 37769

Park Manager Mark Morgan

Phone:865.426.7461

Email: mark.morgan@tn.gov