NASCAR: Keselowski wins at Indy; Allgaier takes XFS race

(MRN) The final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race of the regular season saw Brad Keselowski win the Big Machine Vodka 400 at The Brickyard and Kyle Busch crowned as its 2018 regular season champ. After all practices and qualifying were cancelled due to a very wet weekend in Indy, the very first laps any car in the field took were the warm up laps just after 2 o’clock Eastern Monday. The very best drivers in the world made a show of it with Clint Bowyer and Matt Kenseth picking up stage wins and a pass with a lap and a half to go that sealed the deal for Keselowski. The win at The Brickyard is the 25th of his career in the 25th Cup Series race at IMS. The win was also the first there in the Cup Series for Team Penske, an organization with a long history of success in INDYCAR at the track. There were 10 cautions for 39 laps and 14 lead changes among 9 drivers (Bowyer, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch, Keselowski, Kenseth, William Byron, and Ryan Blaney.)

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Top 10 Finishers from Indianapolis

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Brad Keselowski (6) 9

2. Eric Jones (13) —

3. Denny Hamlin (10) 37

4. Kevin Harvick (2) 22

5. Clint Bowyer (8) 37

6. Kurt Busch (4) 19

7. Jamie McMurray (21) —

8. Kyle Busch (Pole) 27

9. Paul Menard (19) —

10. Ryan Newman (17) —

RACE NOTES

There was no on track action Saturday, however that didn’t stop the drama in the garage. The car chiefs for the number-19 and number-78 Toyota Camrys were ejected after each car failed pre-race inspection too many times and both had to start from the back of the field yesterday.

Chip Ganassi Racing confirmed yesterday that Jamie McMurray would not be rejoining the team in 2019.

Tony Stewart revealed Sunday that he has multiple offers to drive in the 2019 Indy 500.

PLAYOFF PICTURE: Round of 16

1. Kyle Busch

2. Kevin Harvick

3. Martin Truex Jr.

4. Brad Keselowski

5. Clint Bowyer

6. Joey Logano

7. Kurt Busch

8. Chase Elliott

9. Ryan Blaney

10. Erik Jones

11. Austin Dillon

12. Kyle Larson

13. Denny Hamlin

14. Aric Amirola

15. Jimmie Johnson

16. Alex Bowman

(MRN) Two days after they were scheduled to race, drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series finally got to race at Indy. And the racing did not disappoint. Side by side racing in groups led to a Stage One finish that the top four drivers were separated by only thirty-six one thousandths of a second (.036 seconds). Stage winners were John Hunter Nemechek and Daniel Hemric, but it was Junior Motorsports driver Justin Allgaier who ultimately kissed the bricks and secured his fifth win of the season. That close racing also led to seven cautions for thirty-one laps, and fourteen lead changes among nine drivers (Allgaier, Hemric, Chase Elliott, Matt Tifft, Ty Dillon, Austin Dillon, Tyler Reddick, Nemechek, and J.J. Yeley). Now we head to Vegas for the last race of the regular season.