Mrs. Hattie (Washburn) Manning, of Cleveland, TN., passed from this life into her heavenly reward on September 25, 2018. She was born February 7, 1941, to Gus and Julia (Fine) Washburn in Packard, KY, a small coal mining town.

Hattie was a 1959 graduate of Jellico High School. Hattie was an accomplished homemaker who loved to cook and sew. Hattie will also be remember as a faithful pastor’s wife, serving alongside of her husband, Rev. Kenneth Manning, for many years at three churches, Lake City Pilgrim Holiness Church, New Miami Wesleyan Church, and Norwood Wesleyan Church.

Hattie is survived by her daughters Cheri (Rick) Christman of Clarksville, TN, and Kim Manning of Cleveland, TN, grandchildren Ricky (Bonnie) Christman, Jr. of Jackson, OH, Julia (Reece) Sorley of Clarksville, TN, Rev. Andrew (Ashley) Christman of Jackson, OH, Michael Hamilton of Cleveland, TN, Christy Hamilton of Cleveland, TN, and Jeremiah Hamilton of Cleveland, TN, great grandchildren Charlie (Nathan), Haden, Preston, Gage, Aubrey, Rowen, Wrynlea, Ryker, and Addyson, and great-great granddaughter Alice Rayne.

In addition to her immediate family, she is survived by one sister, Barbara Smith of Knoxville, along with many nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, Hattie is preceded in death by two sisters, Jeanette Washburn, and Lucille Light.

Acts 3:8 says, “He jumped to his feet and began to walk … he went with them into the temple courts, walking and jumping and praising God.” (NIV)

The family will receive friends Friday, September, 28, 2018 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, TN. A funeral service celebrating Hattie’s life will follow at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with Dr. Rick Christman and Rev Andrew Christman officiating. A graveside service will follow at Norris Memorial Gardens. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

