Mower operator struck, killed in OR accident

The operator of a commercial lawn mower died after being hit by a vehicle South Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge at about 2 p.m. Thursday.

The crash occurred near Summit Lane, just south of Lafayette Drive/Scarboro Road.

The name of the mower operator has not been released, pending notification of family members according to the Oak Ridge Police Department, adding that he driver of the other vehicle, a GMC pickup truck, was not injured.

One lane of northbound traffic on South Illinois Avenue near the crash scene remained closed until approximately 7:30 pm while officers investigated the accident, the cause of which has not been determined.