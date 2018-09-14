Home / Featured / Mower operator struck, killed in OR accident

Mower operator struck, killed in OR accident

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 1 Views

The operator of a commercial lawn mower died after being hit by a vehicle South Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge at about 2 p.m. Thursday.

The crash occurred near Summit Lane, just south of Lafayette Drive/Scarboro Road.

The name of the mower operator has not been released, pending notification of family members according to the Oak Ridge Police Department, adding that he driver of the other vehicle, a GMC pickup truck, was not injured.

One lane of northbound traffic on South Illinois Avenue near the crash scene remained closed until approximately 7:30 pm while officers investigated the accident, the cause of which has not been determined.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

BREAKING: McKamey drops appeal, will serve one-game suspension

Clinton football coach Randy McKamey announced in a press release this afternoon that he will …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.