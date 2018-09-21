Morgan County deputy indicted after TBI probe

The TBI says that an investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Morgan County Sheriff’s deputy on charges that include official misconduct and aggravated assault.

At the request of 9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson, TBI agents began investigating a use of force allegation related to an incident that had occurred on White Pine Estate Road in Wartburg on June 8th.

During the course of the investigation, a press release states that agents “developed information that identified Morgan County K9 Deputy Jonathan Adam Bryant as the individual responsible for the assault of the victim.”

On Monday, the Morgan County Grand Jury returned indictments charging the 34-year-old Bryant with one count of Official Misconduct, three counts of Aggravated Assault, and one count of Tampering with Evidence.

On Thursday, Bryant was arrested and booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $10,000 bond.