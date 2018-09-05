More on Rocky Top murder suspect

We have some more information to pass along to you about a Friday morning homicide in Rocky Top.

As we have reported, 37-year-old Christy Viola Comer of Rocky Top was arrested early Saturday morning by agents with the TBI and investigators from several local agencies in connection to the death Friday morning of 83-year-old JC Copeland. The discovery of his body resulted in a soft lockdown at the nearby Lake City Elementary and Middle Schools as investigators began combing the scene for clues and trying to identify a suspect.

During the course of their investigation, detectives determined that Comer had strangled Copeland and then stolen items from inside and outside his Jacksboro Avenue home. During an interview with investigators, she allegedly admitted to stealing several items and attempting to hide Copeland’s body under his porch.

Comer is due back in court on Monday September 10th and is currently in custody at the Anderson County Jail on a $1 million bond, charged with criminal homicide.