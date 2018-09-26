More on Monday shooting

Court records are shedding a little more light on a shooting that occurred early Monday morning on Leach Lane in Clinton.

As we have reported, 20-year-old Alexander William Carter has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment in connection to the incident, which occurred at around 3:30 am.

Injured in the shooting was Nathan Gifford, who lives at the Leach Lane home. He suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen and another to his leg, wounds described by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department as non-life-threatening. He was taken by ambulance to UT Medical Center and underwent surgery on Monday. Wednesday, morning, a UTMC spokesperson said that Gifford was listed in stable condition.

Court records indicate that the investigation determined that Carter had been arguing with Gifford and Cierra Pyle, who lives at the Leach Lane home with Gifford. Gifford and Pyle told Carter to leave and he did, only to return within just a few minutes, pull into the driveway and fire several shots at them. Pyle was not injured. Carter fled the scene.

Investigators sent his description and the description of his car to dispatchers, and a short time later, the car and Carter were found at his residence at Gate Manor Apartments in Clinton. Pyle was brought to the scene and identified Carter as the man who had shot Gifford, and he was then taken to the Anderson County Jail for questioning, and detectives said in the warrants that when asked if he knew what happened at the home on Leach Lane, Carter replied by saying, “you know what happened.”

He also claimed that he shot at Gifford because he had been beating Pyle, an accusation Pyle herself denied.

Carter also led investigators to the pistol used in the shooting, which was found lying in the yard outside his apartment building.

As of this morning, Carter remained in custody on bonds totaling $110,000.