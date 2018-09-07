Mavs take Showdown, Bridge Trophy, 55-21 over Dragons

Thursday night, the Anderson County Mavericks pulled away from the Clinton Dragons in the second half as they won their annual Crosstown Showdown for the 19th time in the past 20 meetings, 55-21, once again earning the “Battle of the Bridge Trophy.”

After a first quarter that saw the upstart Dragons tied with the Mavericks, ranked second in the latest 4A poll, at 14-14, the Mavericks began to pull away in the second quarter and kept their momentum going through the second half.

Clinton struck first on an Isaiah Washington 8-yard touchdown run, but the Mavs countered on a 22-yard scoring pass from Stanton Martin to Michael Carroll and then added an Austin Elliott touchdown reception to pull ahead 14-7. Clinton answered almost immediately with a 74-yard scamper by Josh Breeden to tie the game at 14-14 after one quarter.

AC began to get some breathing room in the second quarter, scoring 13 points to take a 27-14 lead at the intermission.

AC struck quickly on their first drive of the third quarter, as Martin found Carroll deep over the middle for a 40-yard scoring strike. CHS answered with an 89-yard Washington return of the ensuing kickoff but that was the last time the Dragons would hit paydirt as AC, wearing powder blue uniforms honoring the 1980 Lake City High School Lakers, scored the game’s final 21 points to win it 55-21.

Martin was stellar once again, completing 17 of his 23 passes for 306 yards and five touchdown passes. He was intercepted one time. Three of his touchdown tosses went to Carroll, who finished with six catches for 133 yards, while the other two went to Elliott, who ended up with five catches for 86 yards. The dynamic AC offense also had two 100-yard rushers, as Ryan Moog scored twice and racked up 131 yards on the ground, and Marquise Gallaher had 121 yards rushing and scored once.

For Clinton, Washington finished with 311 all-purpose yards, including the kickoff return and rushing touchdowns. Josh Breeden ended the night with 101 yards on eight carries and the long touchdown run.

AC outgained Clinton 586-217, gaining 280 yards rushing and 306 through the air.

Anderson County improved to 4-0 and will host Chattanooga Howard on Friday September 14th in a Region game, while Clinton fell to 1-2 and will open the home portion of their schedule next week against Region rival Powell, with live coverage on WYSH’s Fox & Farley Friday Night Football.

(Statistics compiled by Dan McWilliams)

Clinton 14- 0- 7 -0—21

Anderson County 14-13-21-7—55

Scoring

Clinton—Isaiah Washington 8 run (Noah Grumbach kick), 8:44, 1st

Anderson County—Michael Carroll 22 pass from Stanton Martin (Steve Wagner kick), 6:25, 1st

Anderson County—Austin Elliott 15 pass from Martin (Wagner kick), 1:29, 1st

Clinton—Josh Breeden 74 run (Grumbach kick), 1:00, 1st

Anderson County—Elliott 32 pass from Martin (Wagner kick), 6:32, 2nd

Anderson County—Marquis Gallaher 2 run (kick failed), 3:20, 2nd

Anderson County—Carroll 40 pass from Martin (Wagner kick), 10:04, 3rd

Clinton—Washington 89 kickoff return (Grumbach kick), 9:50, 3rd

Anderson County—Carroll 25 pass from Martin (Wagner kick), 7:24, 3rd

Anderson County—Ryan Moog 1 run (Wagner kick), 3:25, 3rd

Anderson County—Moog 11 run (Wagner kick), 10:03, 4th

Team stats

First downs: Clinton 11, Anderson County 28

Rushes-yards: Clinton 37-181, Anderson County 39-280

Passing yards: Clinton 36, Anderson County 306

Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 2-5-1, Anderson County 17-23-1

Total plays-yards: Clinton 42-217, Anderson County 62-586

Punts-avg: Clinton 3-28.7, Anderson County 1-26.0

Return yardage: Clinton 178, Anderson County 20

Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 2-21, Anderson County 0-0

Penalties-yards: Clinton 5-49, Anderson County 17-150

Fumbles-lost: Clinton 6-1, Anderson County 0-0

Time of possession: Clinton 21:11, Anderson County 26:49

Time of game: 2 hours, 54 minutes

Individual stats

Rushes – yards…Clinton: Breeden 8-101 (TD), Washington 11-62 (TD), Reagan McKamey 6-21, Andrew Shoopman 6-19, Blake Cooper 1-minus 6, Luke Harrison 5-minus 16; Anderson County: Moog 20-131 (2 TDs), Gallaher 15-121 (TD), Carroll 1-16, Martin 3-12

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)…Clinton: Harrison 2-5-1 36; Anderson County: Martin 17-23-1 306 (5 TDs)

Receptions – yards…Clinton: Washington 2-36; Anderson County: Carroll 6-133 (3 TDs), Elliott 5-86 (2 TDs), Gallaher 3-52, Moog 2-12, Ethan Powers 1-23

Punting – total yards – average…Clinton: Bryce Collins 3-86-28.7; Anderson County: Noah Colorusso 1-26-26.0

Kickoff returns – yards…Clinton: Washington 4-142 (TD), Cody Parker 3-34, Eli Deshomme 1-2; Anderson County: Elliott 1-18, Brandon Seidner 1-minus 1

Punt returns – yards…Clinton: none; Anderson County: Carroll 1-3

Interceptions – yards returned…Clinton: Washington 1-0; Anderson County: Carroll 1-0

Fumbles – yards returned…Clinton: none; Anderson County: Zach Wax 1-3

Fumble recoveries…Clinton: none; Anderson County: Wax

Sacks – yards…Clinton: none; Anderson County: Gallaher 1-14, Colorusso 1-7