Marsha Ann England, age 54 of Knoxville, TN passed away on Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at her home in Knoxville. She never met a stranger, had a contagious smile, always had friendly conversations and loved to talk to people about the Lord. Marsha was a giver.

Marsha is preceded in death by her father, Chester Hodsden Jr. and her brother, Steven Hodsden.

Marsha is survived by her mother, Brenda Hodsden of Knoxville, TN; special friend, James Barnes whom the family appreciated in all his help he gave and his love for her; brothers, Chester Hodsden III and wife, Miranda of Knoxville, TN, Michael Hodsden of Knoxville, TN; sister, Mariah Hodsden Ching and husband, Derrick of Knoxville, TN; several nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Marsha’s family and friends will have a memorial service for her at 5:30 pm on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at Crossroads Ministries, 2815 Jersey Ave., Knoxville, TN 37919 with Rev. Chester Hodsden III officiating. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.