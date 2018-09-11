Mark the calendars! 18th annual Clinch River Fall Antique Festival is next month

The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to host the 18th annual Clinch River Fall Antique Festival on October 12th and 13th in Historic Downtown Clinton, Tennessee.

The festival will kick off on Friday, October 12th in the evening starting at 6:00 pm. Live music and entertainment will take place in Hoskins Park. Along with entertainment, food vendors will be set up as well. A Cruze-In featuring classic vintage cars will be displayed on Market Street. Shops on Market Street will also be open later hours until 9:00 pm.

Saturday, October 13th from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, over 100 antique dealers and artisans will line Market and Cullom Streets in the Historic District for an old-time street festival. Dealers from throughout the Southeast will provide shoppers and visitors a great selection of antiques and collectibles, plus food, a class car show and live entertainment.

For more information on the 18th Annual Clinch River Fall Antique Festival, contact the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce at (865) 457-2559 or visit www.clinchriverfallfestival.com.