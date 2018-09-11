Home / Community Bulletin Board / Mark the calendars! 18th annual Clinch River Fall Antique Festival is next month

Mark the calendars! 18th annual Clinch River Fall Antique Festival is next month

Jim Harris 10 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 23 Views

The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to host the 18th annual Clinch River Fall Antique Festival on October 12th and 13th in Historic Downtown Clinton, Tennessee.

The festival will kick off on Friday, October 12th in the evening starting at 6:00 pm. Live music and entertainment will take place in Hoskins Park. Along with entertainment, food vendors will be set up as well. A Cruze-In featuring classic vintage cars will be displayed on Market Street. Shops on Market Street will also be open later hours until 9:00 pm.

Saturday, October 13th from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, over 100 antique dealers and artisans will line Market and Cullom Streets in the Historic District for an old-time street festival. Dealers from throughout the Southeast will provide shoppers and visitors a great selection of antiques and collectibles, plus food, a class car show and live entertainment.

For more information on the 18th Annual Clinch River Fall Antique Festival, contact the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce at (865) 457-2559 or visit www.clinchriverfallfestival.com.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Roane authorities investigate after body found in Emory River

Authorities in Roane County are investigating after a man’s body was found in the Emory …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.