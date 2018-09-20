Man shot, car crashes into OR laundromat

One man was shot and a car crashed into the front of a laundromat following a physical altercation Tuesday night, according to Oak Ridge Police.

Officers say it happened at Maytag Laundry on Tulsa Road shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Two men were arguing and the fight turned physical, and at some point during the altercation, one of the men reached inside the others vehicle and held on while it was moving. That vehicle hit two others before crashing into the front of Maytag Laundry, according to police.

The man outside the vehicle then shot the driver, hitting him once in the arm.

The driver fled the scene, but was later found near the Oak Ridge Civic Center.

Both men, neither of whose names had been released as of the time this report was filed, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the Oak Ridge Police Department.