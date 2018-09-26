‘Lunch with the League’ to feature UWAC’s Asher

(LWVOR press release) Naomi Asher, Executive Director of the United Way of Anderson County, will be the speaker for “Lunch with the League” on Tuesday, October 2. She will discuss how the United Way is addressing needs in the community, and how United Way agencies work together to assist citizens in need.

The meeting will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Social Hall of the Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church, located at 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

A long-time resident of Oak Ridge, Asher graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 2001. She attended Johnson University, where she graduated with a double major in music and theology. After working in several industries, Asher found her passion for non-profit work when she served as office manager for CASA of the Tennessee Heartland. She became executive director of CASA in 2010, and received her master’s degree in marketing from King University in 2012.

Asher has served as United Way’s Executive Director since 2015. Lunch with the League is a public service program open to the community. Membership in the League of Women Voters is not required and there is no cost to attend.

The presentation will begin at 12:00 noon. Lunches are provided by the Soup Kitchen and are available at 11:30 a.m. on a first-come basis for $8, or you may bring your own. Coffee and tea are provided.

The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge, a nonpartisan political organization for men and women, encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.