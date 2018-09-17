Linda Sue Maner, age 67, of Clinton, passed away on Thursday, September 13, 2018. She was born on July 17, 1951 to Clarence and Eula Crumpley. Linda was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Crumpley.
Survived by:
Mother….. Eula P. Crumpley of Clinton
Son….. Wayne and wife Angie Maner of Jackson, TN
Daughter….. Kristina Justice and Curtis Briggs of Clinton
Brothers….. Warren Crumpley of Clinton
Steve and wife Janice Crumpley of Clinton
Donald Crumpley of Clinton
Allen Crumpley of Clinton
Special Niece….. Michelle Crumpley of Clinton
Several other nieces and nephews
The family will receive friends Sunday, September 16, 2018 from 5-7 pm with funeral services to follow at 7:00 pm. Rev. Jerry Day officiating. Family and friends will meet Monday, September 17, 2018 at Highland Memorial Gardens South for interment at 1:00 pm.
Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.
www.holleygamble.com
Linda Sue Maner, age 67, of Clinton
Linda Sue Maner, age 67, of Clinton, passed away on Thursday, September 13, 2018. She was born on July 17, 1951 to Clarence and Eula Crumpley. Linda was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Crumpley.