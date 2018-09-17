Linda Sue Maner, age 67, of Clinton, passed away on Thursday, September 13, 2018. She was born on July 17, 1951 to Clarence and Eula Crumpley. Linda was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Crumpley.

Survived by:

Mother….. Eula P. Crumpley of Clinton

Son….. Wayne and wife Angie Maner of Jackson, TN

Daughter….. Kristina Justice and Curtis Briggs of Clinton

Brothers….. Warren Crumpley of Clinton

Steve and wife Janice Crumpley of Clinton

Donald Crumpley of Clinton

Allen Crumpley of Clinton

Special Niece….. Michelle Crumpley of Clinton

Several other nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends Sunday, September 16, 2018 from 5-7 pm with funeral services to follow at 7:00 pm. Rev. Jerry Day officiating. Family and friends will meet Monday, September 17, 2018 at Highland Memorial Gardens South for interment at 1:00 pm.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

www.holleygamble.com

