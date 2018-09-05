Home / Obituaries / Linda Beets Jennings, 70, Clinton

Linda Beets Jennings, 70, Clinton

Linda Beets Jennings, age 70 a lifelong resident of Clinton passed away on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at her residence in the presence of her loving family.  Linda was a member of Sinking Springs United Methodist Church.  She retired from DOE as an Industrial Security Analyst after 37 years of service.  Throughout her life she loved going to church, UT ballgames, and spending time with her loving family.  Preceded in death by her parents, George Woodrow and Mary Evelyn Wallace Beets.

She is survived by:

Son………………….     Dale Jennings of Clinton

Grandchildren…     Cara Evelyn Jennings

Greyson Hart Woodrow Byrge

Brother…………..      Wally Beets & wife Leta of Clinton

Nephews………         Cory Wallace Beets & wife Kayla

      Chris Beets

Niece…………..          Amanda Leahn Beets

Several cousins and host of family and friends

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, September 6, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services following in the chapel with Rev. Wayne Hedrick officiating.  Her graveside will be 1:00 pmFriday at Sinking Springs United Methodist Church.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

