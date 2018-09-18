Laura (Sharp) Gilliam-age 84 of Lake City went to be with the Lord on September 14, 2018, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She was born January 19, 1934 to Russell and Alice Sharp. She was preceded in death by both parents, a son Johnny Lee Gilliam, brothers Russell T., Bob, HF, and Kenneth Sharp; sister Kleta Disney and a daughter-in-law whom she loved like a daughter, Darlene Gilliam. She is survived by husband of 69 years Johnny Gilliam; sons Roy Gilliam and wife Lela, Joe and Jeff Gilliam. Granddaughters April Harmon and husband David, Amber Gilliam, Sabrina Lane and husband Josh, and Brandy Gilliam. Grandson Evan Gilliam and two great grandsons Alec and Derek Harmon. Sister Helen Prewitt. Also, survived by a multitude of nieces and nephews.

The family extends a special Thank You to Stephanie Mojica and Nathan Wells for their love, help, and support.

In following with Laura’s wishes all services were private and held at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens mausoleum.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.