LaFollette PD execute search warrant

Jim Harris 1 min ago

﻿Tuesday afternoon, members of the LaFollette Police Department’s Special Response Team executed a search warrant at two homes next door to one another on South Cumberland Street. Officers reportedly found large amounts of marijuana inside the home as well as drug paraphernalia.
No arrests were made but evidence will likely be presented to the Campbell County grand jury in the near future.

