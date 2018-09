A Saturday night traffic accident killed a Kingston man, according to Knoxville Police.

KPD says the two-car accident occurred Saturday night in the intersection of Cedar Bluff and North Peters Road when one of the two cars failed to stop for a traffic signal, causing a collision that flipped one of the cars. The front-seat passenger in the car that flipped, identified as Arthur Cupcutt of Kingston, was killed in the crash.

Police say there were no other serious injuries in the crash.