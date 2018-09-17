Home / Breaking News / JUST IN: Riverside Drive to close TUESDAY Sept. 18th as part of bridge project

JUST IN: Riverside Drive to close TUESDAY Sept. 18th as part of bridge project

Jim Harris 10 hours ago Breaking News, Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 320 Views

Blalock Construction has notified the City of Clinton that Riverside Drive will be closed between South Seivers Blvd. (State Route 61) and Meadowbrook Street, beginning early Tuesday morning September 18th.

For the next three years, motorists trying to reach the Riverside/Riverbend areas will need to use one of four alternate routes: Meadowbrook Street, Willow Street, Elm Street, or Redbud Drive.

A map showing these four streets is included above.

Attempting to make a left turn on to any of these four streets may present a challenge during afternoon hours, when school and work traffic is at its peak. To help accommodate this, the City of Clinton is currently upgrading the traffic signal at Willow Street/Sunset Road. It is being reconfigured to provide a protected left turn arrow in each direction. While we expect this will help, we recommend that when possible, motorists create a route that will allow them to make a right turn when approaching Redbud Drive, Elm Street, Willow Street, or Meadowbrook Street.

Please use extreme caution when making left turns, and remember:  Center turns lanes create opposing traffic situations!

The Riverside Drive closure will also shut down the boat launch ramp beneath the Lewallen Bridge, as well as a section of the Lakefront Park walking trail.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

HSFB scores, schedules

FRIDAY WEEK 5 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD Anderson County 28 Howard 14 Oak Ridge 24 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.