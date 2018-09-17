JUST IN: Riverside Drive to close TUESDAY Sept. 18th as part of bridge project

Blalock Construction has notified the City of Clinton that Riverside Drive will be closed between South Seivers Blvd. (State Route 61) and Meadowbrook Street, beginning early Tuesday morning September 18th.

For the next three years, motorists trying to reach the Riverside/Riverbend areas will need to use one of four alternate routes: Meadowbrook Street, Willow Street, Elm Street, or Redbud Drive.

A map showing these four streets is included above.

Attempting to make a left turn on to any of these four streets may present a challenge during afternoon hours, when school and work traffic is at its peak. To help accommodate this, the City of Clinton is currently upgrading the traffic signal at Willow Street/Sunset Road. It is being reconfigured to provide a protected left turn arrow in each direction. While we expect this will help, we recommend that when possible, motorists create a route that will allow them to make a right turn when approaching Redbud Drive, Elm Street, Willow Street, or Meadowbrook Street.

Please use extreme caution when making left turns, and remember: Center turns lanes create opposing traffic situations!

The Riverside Drive closure will also shut down the boat launch ramp beneath the Lewallen Bridge, as well as a section of the Lakefront Park walking trail.