Home / Obituaries / John Lowell Montgomery, age 81, of Clinton

John Lowell Montgomery, age 81, of Clinton

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 7 Views

John Lowell Montgomery, age 81, of Clinton passed away on Monday, September 17, 2018 at Ft. Sanders Regional.  John was born October 31, 1936 to the late Walter and Flossie Montgomery.  John was a truck driver for Kroger Grocery Stores for 43 years.  In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Mary Rose Montgomery; son, Ronnie Montgomery; brothers, Robert, Carl, & Jerry Montgomery; sister, Faye Koenig.

He is survived by:

Daughters……………….        Debbie Kesterson of Oliver Springs

Sister……………………..         Edith Montgomery of TX

Grandchildren…….             Nikki Hooks & Tim of Oliver Springs

                  Derek Kesterson of Clinton

Great Grandchildren..      Taylor Hooks of Oak Ridge

AJ Hooks of Oliver Springs

Special friends……….          Lucille, Boyd, Walter, Wayne, Randy, & Robbie

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Friday, September 21, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services following in the chapel with Rev. Donnie Disney officiating.  His graveside will be 11:00 amSaturday at Sunset Cemetery.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Linda Sue Maner, age 67, of Clinton

Linda Sue Maner, age 67, of Clinton, passed away on Thursday, September 13, 2018. She …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.