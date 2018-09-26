Jellico man killed by Kentucky State Trooper

A Jellico man was killed by a Kentucky State Trooper early Monday morning following a standoff at a home in Whitley County, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police say that officers were called to a home in the Saxton community shortly before 1:30 am Monday on a report of a domestic disturbance in which a man identified as Ronald Leach was allegedly in his car in the driveway of the home threatening to harm his one-year-old child. When officers arrived, he got out of the car and tried to barricade himself inside the house.

A trooper entered the house before Leach could barricade the door and a struggle ensued, during which Leach was shot by the trooper, and died from his injuries.

The trooper and the baby were not injured in the incident and the trooper has been placed on paid administrative leave, as is standard procedure in all officer-involved shootings.