J.C. Copeland, age 83, of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Friday, August 31, 2018. He was born in Coal Creek, Tennessee on March 30, 1935. His parents were Austin and Martha Day Copeland. J. C. enjoyed the Flea Markets at Crossville and Tazewell. J.C. is survived by his children: Michael Copeland and Kathy of Jacksboro, Charles Goins and Judy of Stockton, GA, and Jan Webb and Don of Clinton. Grandchildren are Steven Goins and Suzanne, Mark Goins and Becky of Georgia; Corey Jobe and Shell of Caryville Tennessee; Maranda Brock and Jason of Halls, Tennessee; Wayne Rosser and Christy of Lafollette; Kevin Muse and Brittany of Jacksboro; Dr. Heather Webb Anderson and Peter of Louisville, Kentucky. Great Grand Children are Logan Jobe, Casey, Joshua, and Allie Goins; Raelin, Carter and Reese Rosser; Roman, McKenzie, Paityn and Tyson Muse. J.C. is preceded in death by his parents: Austin and Martha Copeland; Grandson, Scottie Webb, London, Kentucky, and Great Grandson, Corey Lynn Jobe, Caryville, Tennessee

A Celebration of Life will be held at Hatmaker Funeral Home with the Reverend Tom Byrge officiating on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at 3:00 P.M. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. before the Celebration of Life Service. Interment of ashes will be at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery at Jacksboro.