HSFB scores, schedules

FRIDAY WEEK 5 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Anderson County 28 Howard 14
Oak Ridge 24 West 21…OR rallied from down, 21-10, in the 4th quarter to win on the road.
Greenback 28 Oliver Springs 18…Bobcats took 18-3 lead but #1 Gback rallies on the road.
Gibbs 34 Campbell County 27…Eagles rally at home to knock off Cougars.
Jellico 44 Unaka 34
Union County 32 Sullivan East 22
Coalfield 41 Oakdale 0
Meigs County 46 Rockwood 6
Northview Academy 21 Kingston 17
Harriman 49 Sunbright 6
Farragut 51 Jefferson County 21
Halls 37 Carter 7
Central 35 Seymour 0
Fulton 70 Karns 14
WEEK 6 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
(Thursday) Grace Christian at Greenback
(Friday) Central at Clinton (F&F FNF, 7:00 pregame, 7:30 kickoff on WYSH)
Anderson County at Heritage
Oak Ridge at Sevier County
Claiborne at Oliver Springs
Jellico at Lynn Camp (KY)
Maryville at Fulton
Scott at Karns
Coalfield at Marion County
Kingston at Stone Memorial
Farragut at West
Midway at Tellico Plains
Wartburg at Sunbright
Harriman at Rockwood
Morristown East at Gibbs
Halls at Austin-East
Dobyns-Bennett at Alcoa