HSFB scores, schedules

FRIDAY WEEK 5 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Anderson County 28 Howard 14

Oak Ridge 24 West 21…OR rallied from down, 21-10, in the 4th quarter to win on the road.

Greenback 28 Oliver Springs 18…Bobcats took 18-3 lead but #1 Gback rallies on the road.

Gibbs 34 Campbell County 27…Eagles rally at home to knock off Cougars.

Jellico 44 Unaka 34

Union County 32 Sullivan East 22

Coalfield 41 Oakdale 0

Meigs County 46 Rockwood 6

Northview Academy 21 Kingston 17

Harriman 49 Sunbright 6

Farragut 51 Jefferson County 21

Halls 37 Carter 7

Central 35 Seymour 0

Fulton 70 Karns 14

WEEK 6 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

(Thursday) Grace Christian at Greenback

(Friday) Central at Clinton (F&F FNF, 7:00 pregame, 7:30 kickoff on WYSH)

Anderson County at Heritage

Oak Ridge at Sevier County

Claiborne at Oliver Springs

Jellico at Lynn Camp (KY)

Maryville at Fulton

Scott at Karns

Coalfield at Marion County

Kingston at Stone Memorial

Farragut at West

Midway at Tellico Plains

Wartburg at Sunbright

Harriman at Rockwood

Morristown East at Gibbs

Halls at Austin-East

Dobyns-Bennett at Alcoa