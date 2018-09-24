Home / Local Sports / HSFB scores, schedules

HSFB scores, schedules

Jim Harris 1 day ago Local Sports Leave a comment 44 Views

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES FRIDAY 9/21/18

Anderson County 55 Heritage 28…Mavs built 55-7 first half lead, cruise to the win on the road…

Oak Ridge 41 Sevier County 13…

Oliver Springs 62 Claiborne 28…

Lynn Camp, Ky 56 Jellico 0…

Union County 50 Hancock County 14…

Alcoa 42 Dobyns-Bennett 17…

Austin-East 30 Halls 9…

Gibbs 33 Morristown East 17

Rockwood 13 Harriman 7…

Wartburg 58 Sunbright 14…

Maryville 35 Fulton 20…

Stone Memorial 23 Kingston 21…

Midway 39 Tellico Plains 8…

Farragut 21 West 6…

Powell 49 Lenoir City 26.

SCHEDULE THURSDAY & FRIDAY (9/28&29)

(Thursday) Campbell County at Powell

(Friday) West at Clinton (WYSH, 7:00 pregame, 7:30 kickoff)…

Anderson County at East Ridge…

Oak Ridge at Karns…

Oliver Springs at Harriman…

Hancock County at Jellico…

Sullivan South at Union County…

Northview Academy at Alcoa…

Scott at Austin-East…

Fulton at Carter…

Midway at Coalfield…

Halls at Central…

William Blount at Maryville…

Sunbright at Oakdale…

Oneida at Rockwood…

Cumberland Gap at Wartburg.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

XFS: Bell wins first playoff race

(MRN) Christopher Bell opened the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs win a win after he took …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.