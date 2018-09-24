HSFB scores, schedules

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES FRIDAY 9/21/18
Anderson County 55 Heritage 28…Mavs built 55-7 first half lead, cruise to the win on the road…
Oak Ridge 41 Sevier County 13…
Oliver Springs 62 Claiborne 28…
Lynn Camp, Ky 56 Jellico 0…
Union County 50 Hancock County 14…
Alcoa 42 Dobyns-Bennett 17…
Austin-East 30 Halls 9…
Gibbs 33 Morristown East 17
Rockwood 13 Harriman 7…
Wartburg 58 Sunbright 14…
Maryville 35 Fulton 20…
Stone Memorial 23 Kingston 21…
Midway 39 Tellico Plains 8…
Farragut 21 West 6…
Powell 49 Lenoir City 26.
SCHEDULE THURSDAY & FRIDAY (9/28&29)
(Thursday) Campbell County at Powell
(Friday) West at Clinton (WYSH, 7:00 pregame, 7:30 kickoff)…
Anderson County at East Ridge…
Oak Ridge at Karns…
Oliver Springs at Harriman…
Hancock County at Jellico…
Sullivan South at Union County…
Northview Academy at Alcoa…
Scott at Austin-East…
Fulton at Carter…
Midway at Coalfield…
Halls at Central…
William Blount at Maryville…
Sunbright at Oakdale…
Oneida at Rockwood…
Cumberland Gap at Wartburg.