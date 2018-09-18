HSFB polls released; AC still #2, OR now #3

The AP Tennessee high school football polls for this week were released on Monday, and once again, East Tennessee is well-represented.

In Class 4A, Greeneville remains #1 with Anderson County just one spot behind at #2.

In Class 5A, Fulton is atop the poll, with Oak Ridge back up to #3, South-Doyle at #6 and Catholic at #7.

In Class 6A, Maryville still holds the top spot, with Farragut at #5.

In Class 3A, Alcoa still holds the #1 spot, while Austin-East hangs on at #10.

In Class 2A, Oneida represents East Tennessee at #7.

In Class 1A, Greenback is #1 and Coalfield is ranked #8.

Class 4A

1. Greeneville 5-0

2. Anderson Co. 5-0

3. Elizabethton 5-0

4. Jackson South Side 5-0

5. Dyersburg 5-0

6. Maplewood 4-1

7. Springfield 4-1

8. Montgomery Central 5-0

9. Crockett Co. 4-1

10. Stone Memorial 5-0

Class 5A

1. Fulton 4-0

2. Henry Co. 5-0

3. Oak Ridge 4-1

4. Northeast 5-0

5. David Crockett 5-0

6. South Doyle 4-1

7. Knoxville Catholic 2-2

8. Tennessee 4-1

9. Clarksville 4-1

10. Daniel Boone 3-1

Class 6A

1. Maryville 3-1

2. Blackman 5-0

3. Oakland 3-1

4. Cane Ridge 5-0

5. Farragut 5-0

6. Germantown 5-0

7. Ravenwood 4-1

8. Mt. Juliet 5-0

9. Whitehaven 3-2

10. Brentwood 4-1

Class 3A

1. Alcoa 5-0

2. Covington 5-0

3. Red Bank 4-0

4. Upperman 5-0

5. Fairview 4-1

6. East Nashville 5-0

7. Johnson Co. 4-1

8. Pearl-Cohn 3-2

9. York 4-0

10. Austin-East 2-2

Class 2A

1. Meigs Co. 5-0

2. Columbia Academy 5-0

3. Peabody 5-0

4. Tyner 4-1

5. Watertown 5-0

6. Riverside 4-0

7. Oneida 4-1

8. Sullivan North 4-1

9. Westmoreland 4-1

10. Lewis Co. 4-1

Class 1A

1. Greenback 5-0

2. South Pittsburg 4-0

3. Cornersville 4-0

4. Huntingdon 5-0

5. Whitwell 5-0

6. Cloudland 3-1

7. Lake County 4-1

8. Coalfield 4-1

9. West Carroll

10. Dresden 3-2