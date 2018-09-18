HSFB polls released; AC still #2, OR now #3

The AP Tennessee high school football polls for this week were released on Monday, and once again, East Tennessee is well-represented.
In Class 4A, Greeneville remains #1 with Anderson County just one spot behind at #2.
In Class 5A, Fulton is atop the poll, with Oak Ridge back up to #3, South-Doyle at #6 and Catholic at #7.
In Class 6A, Maryville still holds the top spot, with Farragut at #5.
In Class 3A, Alcoa still holds the #1 spot, while Austin-East hangs on at #10.
In Class 2A, Oneida represents East Tennessee at #7.
In Class 1A, Greenback is #1 and Coalfield is ranked #8.
Class 4A
1. Greeneville 5-0
2. Anderson Co. 5-0
3. Elizabethton 5-0
4. Jackson South Side 5-0
5. Dyersburg 5-0
6. Maplewood 4-1
7. Springfield 4-1
8. Montgomery Central 5-0
9. Crockett Co. 4-1
10. Stone Memorial 5-0
Class 5A
1. Fulton 4-0
2. Henry Co. 5-0
3. Oak Ridge 4-1
4. Northeast 5-0
5. David Crockett 5-0
6. South Doyle 4-1
7. Knoxville Catholic 2-2
8. Tennessee 4-1
9. Clarksville 4-1
10. Daniel Boone 3-1
Class 6A
1. Maryville 3-1
2. Blackman 5-0
3. Oakland 3-1
4. Cane Ridge 5-0
5. Farragut 5-0
6. Germantown 5-0
7. Ravenwood 4-1
8. Mt. Juliet 5-0
9. Whitehaven 3-2
10. Brentwood 4-1
Class 3A
1. Alcoa 5-0
2. Covington 5-0
3. Red Bank 4-0
4. Upperman 5-0
5. Fairview 4-1
6. East Nashville 5-0
7. Johnson Co. 4-1
8. Pearl-Cohn 3-2
9. York 4-0
10. Austin-East 2-2
Class 2A
1. Meigs Co. 5-0
2. Columbia Academy 5-0
3. Peabody 5-0
4. Tyner 4-1
5. Watertown 5-0
6. Riverside 4-0
7. Oneida 4-1
8. Sullivan North 4-1
9. Westmoreland 4-1
10. Lewis Co. 4-1
Class 1A
1. Greenback 5-0
2. South Pittsburg 4-0
3. Cornersville 4-0
4. Huntingdon 5-0
5. Whitwell 5-0
6. Cloudland 3-1
7. Lake County 4-1
8. Coalfield 4-1
9. West Carroll
10. Dresden 3-2