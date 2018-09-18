Home / Featured / HSFB polls released; AC still #2, OR now #3

HSFB polls released; AC still #2, OR now #3

Jim Harris

The AP Tennessee high school football polls for this week were released on Monday, and once again, East Tennessee is well-represented.

In Class 4A, Greeneville remains #1 with Anderson County just one spot behind at #2.

In Class 5A, Fulton is atop the poll, with Oak Ridge back up to #3, South-Doyle at #6 and Catholic at #7.

In Class 6A, Maryville still holds the top spot, with Farragut at #5.

In Class 3A, Alcoa still holds the #1 spot, while Austin-East hangs on at #10.

In Class 2A, Oneida represents East Tennessee at #7.

In Class 1A, Greenback is #1 and Coalfield is ranked #8.

Class 4A

1. Greeneville 5-0
2. Anderson Co. 5-0
3. Elizabethton 5-0
4. Jackson South Side 5-0
5. Dyersburg 5-0
6. Maplewood 4-1
7. Springfield 4-1
8. Montgomery Central 5-0
9. Crockett Co. 4-1
10. Stone Memorial 5-0

Class 5A

1. Fulton 4-0
2. Henry Co. 5-0
3. Oak Ridge 4-1
4. Northeast 5-0
5. David Crockett 5-0
6. South Doyle 4-1
7. Knoxville Catholic 2-2
8. Tennessee 4-1
9. Clarksville 4-1
10. Daniel Boone 3-1

Class 6A

1. Maryville 3-1
2. Blackman 5-0
3. Oakland 3-1
4. Cane Ridge 5-0
5. Farragut 5-0
6. Germantown 5-0
7. Ravenwood 4-1
8. Mt. Juliet 5-0
9. Whitehaven 3-2
10. Brentwood 4-1

Class 3A

1. Alcoa 5-0
2. Covington 5-0
3. Red Bank 4-0
4. Upperman 5-0
5. Fairview 4-1
6. East Nashville 5-0
7. Johnson Co. 4-1
8. Pearl-Cohn 3-2
9. York 4-0
10. Austin-East 2-2

Class 2A

1. Meigs Co. 5-0
2. Columbia Academy 5-0
3. Peabody 5-0
4. Tyner 4-1
5. Watertown 5-0
6. Riverside 4-0
7. Oneida 4-1
8. Sullivan North 4-1
9. Westmoreland 4-1
10. Lewis Co. 4-1

Class 1A

1. Greenback 5-0
2. South Pittsburg 4-0
3. Cornersville 4-0
4. Huntingdon 5-0
5. Whitwell 5-0
6. Cloudland 3-1
7. Lake County 4-1
8. Coalfield 4-1
9. West Carroll
10. Dresden 3-2

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

