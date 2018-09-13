Holiday Bureau sign-ups begin in October

It is almost time for the annual sign-ups for assistance from the Holiday Bureau in Oak Ridge.

The program is open to all residents of Anderson County only, including those in Rocky Top, Clinton, Oliver Springs and Oak Ridge.

Sign-ups will be held at the Holiday Bureau itself on Saturdays October 13th, 20th and 27th from 9 am to noon each day. You can also sign up at the Holiday Bureau on Sunday October 21st from 1 to 3 pm and on Tuesday October 23rd from 6 to 8 pm.

Additionally, you will be able to sign up at the Anderson County Coutrhouse in Clinton on Tuesday October 16th from 9 am to 12 noon.

They say it is very helpful to have your Food Stamp papers (if applicable) since they have all of your information.

When you come in to sign up, you will need to bring your photo ID, proof of everyone in your household, proof of all household income, and proof of residence (i.e. a utility bill).

For more information, visit www.holidaybureau.org.