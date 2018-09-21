Historic David Hall Cabin open house Sept. 29 & 30

You are invited to take a step back in time at one of the earliest homes and businesses in Anderson County as the Historic David Hall Cabin Open House returns Saturday September 29th and Sunday September 30th from 10 am to 6 pm each day.

David Hall was a Revolutionary War soldier who ran a tavern and inn. He and his family are buried in the nearby cemetery.

Events will include blacksmithing and tinsmithing, plus leather goods will be for sale, demonstrations of butter churning and flint lock rifle shooting and hatchet throwing. Many historical documents and photos will be on display.

There is no admission charge but donations for the non-profit David Hall Cabin Restoration Fund will be accepted, and food and beverages can purchased on-site.

The Historic David Hall Cabin is at 830 Old Edgemoor Road, Clinton, TN 37716, and for more information, you can call 865-945-3807.