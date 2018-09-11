Home / Local Sports / High school football poll round-up

High school football poll round-up

Jim Harris 1 day ago Local Sports Leave a comment 46 Views

The AP high school football polls for this week were released on Monday.

In Class 4A, Greeneville continues to hold the top spot, while the Anderson County Mavericks hold fast at #2.

In Class 5A, Fulton stayed at #1 while Catholic moved up one spot to #2, which was vacated by Oak Ridge after their loss to Farragut on Friday. The Wildcats are now ranked #4, while South-Doyle fell three spots to #8 after their loss to Bearden a week ago.

In Class 1A, Greenback is #1 while Coalfield comes in at #9.

In Class 2A, the closest team to our area in the top ten is Oneida, which is ranked 9th.

In Class 3A, Alcoa secured its lock on the top spot with its win at Maryville last week, while Austin-East fell to #9 after being shut out at Fulton on Friday.

In Class 6A, Maryville–despite that loss to Alcoa–is still #1 and Farragut remains at #7. Bearden cracked the top ten at #10 after beating South-Doyle on Friday.

Class 1A

1. Greenback 4-0
2. South Pittsburg 4-0
3. Cornersville 4-0
4. Huntingdon 4-0
5. Whitwell 4-0
6. Cloudland 2-1
7. Lake County 3-1
8. Dresden 3-1
9. Coalfield 3-1
10. West Carroll 4-0

Class 2A

1. Meigs Co. 4-0
2. Columbia Academy 4-0
3. Peabody 4-0
4. Tyner 3-1
5. Sullivan North 4-0
6. Watertown 4-0
7. Westmoreland 4-0
8. Riverside 3-0
9. Oneida 3-1 28 7
10. Lewis Co. 3-1
10. Polk Co. 3-1

Class 3A

1. Alcoa 4-0
2. Covington 4-0
3. Red Bank 3-0
4. Fairview 3-1
5. Upperman 4-0
6. East Nashville 4-0
7. Pearl-Cohn 2-2
8. Johnson Co. 3-1
9. Austin-East 2-2
10. York 3-0

Class 4A

1. Greeneville 4-0
2. Anderson Co. 4-0
3. Elizabethton 4-0
4. Jackson South Side 4-0
5. Dyersburg 4-0
6. Maplewood 3-1
7. Springfield 3-1
8. Crockett Co. 4-0
9. Haywood 2-2
10. Montgomery Central 4-0

Class 5A

1. Fulton 3-0
2. Knoxville Catholic 2-1
3. Henry Co. 4-0
4. Oak Ridge 3-1
5. Northeast 4-0
6. Clarksville 4-0
7. David Crockett 4-0
8. South Doyle 3-1
9. Tennessee 3-1
10. Daniel Boone 2-1

Class 6A

1. Maryville 3-1
2. Blackman 4-0
3. Oakland 2-1
4. Ravenwood 4-0
5. Whitehaven 3-1
6. Cane Ridge 4-0
7. Farragut 4-0
8. Germantown 4-0
9. Mt. Juliet 4-0
10. Bearden 4-0

