Harriman wreck kills one

Jim Harris

A three-car accident Sunday night in Harriman killed one person and injured two others.

Harriman Police and Fire officials say that the crash happened at around 9 pm Sunday on North Roane Street at Ridge Crest Road.

Details of how the accident occurred are still sketchy, but our partners at BBB-TV report that the driver of one of the cars was killed and that two other people were taken to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries, including a 16-year-old girl.

As soon as more information becomes available, we will pass it along to you.

