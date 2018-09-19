Home / Community Bulletin Board / Group soliciting donations of stuffed animals for emergency vehicles

Group soliciting donations of stuffed animals for emergency vehicles

Jim Harris 8 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 6 Views

Anderson County SAFE, which stands for Stuffed Animals for Emergency Vehicles will be accepting donations of stuffed animals now through Saturday October 13th.

The donated toys will be placed in to emergency response vehicles of all types throughout the county to help calm any children they come into contact with, who might be dealing with a stressful or traumatic situation.

Organizers will be collecting new and gently used stuffed animals for all of the emergency services in Anderson County.

You can bring them to Oak Ridge Nissan, The Mail Center in Oak Ridge, Oak Ridge Feed, or to National Martial Arts of Oak Ridge.

More donation locations we will be added as necessary.

These stuffed animals are used by police officers and fireman and EMT’s. and provided to children during their most tough times of their lives.

There are over 200+ emergency vehicles in Anderson County that need stuffed animals or reserve stuffed animals, to replace ones that are given out.

Donation hours at the above-listed locations will be from 10 am to 7 pm through October 13th.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

ORT: Car hits laundromat

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, at least one person was injured after …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.