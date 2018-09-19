Group soliciting donations of stuffed animals for emergency vehicles

Anderson County SAFE, which stands for Stuffed Animals for Emergency Vehicles will be accepting donations of stuffed animals now through Saturday October 13th.

The donated toys will be placed in to emergency response vehicles of all types throughout the county to help calm any children they come into contact with, who might be dealing with a stressful or traumatic situation.

Organizers will be collecting new and gently used stuffed animals for all of the emergency services in Anderson County.

You can bring them to Oak Ridge Nissan, The Mail Center in Oak Ridge, Oak Ridge Feed, or to National Martial Arts of Oak Ridge.

More donation locations we will be added as necessary.

These stuffed animals are used by police officers and fireman and EMT’s. and provided to children during their most tough times of their lives.

There are over 200+ emergency vehicles in Anderson County that need stuffed animals or reserve stuffed animals, to replace ones that are given out.

Donation hours at the above-listed locations will be from 10 am to 7 pm through October 13th.