Home / Obituaries / Grant Houston Williams, age 67

Grant Houston Williams, age 67

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 4 Views

Grant Houston Williams, age 67, died peacefully at home on September 3, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy Clifford and Mary Sue May Williams, and his beloved Savannah.

He is survived by brother, Doug Williams; sister, Sharon Williams & husband JC McGhee; nephews, Clifford and Matthew; niece, Alicia Williams.

Grant graduated from UT with a BSN in 1975 and in 1980 became a CRNA. He then worked at UT Hospital in the anesthesia department. He was the chief CRNA and ran the school of nurse anesthesia for a number of years. He was honored to be a part of launching so many successful careers in nurse anesthesia.  His colleagues described him as a “rock solid clinician!” He also worked at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital for several years.  Grant adored the “kids” as they did him.  He ended his career back at UT Hospital.

His second passion after anesthesia was golf and not only did he have the privilege of playing at Holston Hills for many years as a member he was able to play some of the great courses in the world.  His happiest days were spent on beautiful courses with his best golfing buddies.  He had a natural swing and what he lacked in skill he made up in passion.  He was a true golfer.

Grant will be sadly missed by many friends including Wally, Peggy, Joe, Beverly, the Simos, Terri, Sharon, and Bud.

The family will have a Celebration of Life from 1:00-3:00 pm, Sunday, September 30, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital or Young Williams Animal Shelter.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Clyde Dew, age 92 of Norris

Clyde Dew, age 92 of Norris, died following a year of declining health on Monday, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.