Grant Houston Williams, age 67, died peacefully at home on September 3, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy Clifford and Mary Sue May Williams, and his beloved Savannah.

He is survived by brother, Doug Williams; sister, Sharon Williams & husband JC McGhee; nephews, Clifford and Matthew; niece, Alicia Williams.

Grant graduated from UT with a BSN in 1975 and in 1980 became a CRNA. He then worked at UT Hospital in the anesthesia department. He was the chief CRNA and ran the school of nurse anesthesia for a number of years. He was honored to be a part of launching so many successful careers in nurse anesthesia. His colleagues described him as a “rock solid clinician!” He also worked at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital for several years. Grant adored the “kids” as they did him. He ended his career back at UT Hospital.

His second passion after anesthesia was golf and not only did he have the privilege of playing at Holston Hills for many years as a member he was able to play some of the great courses in the world. His happiest days were spent on beautiful courses with his best golfing buddies. He had a natural swing and what he lacked in skill he made up in passion. He was a true golfer.

Grant will be sadly missed by many friends including Wally, Peggy, Joe, Beverly, the Simos, Terri, Sharon, and Bud.

The family will have a Celebration of Life from 1:00-3:00 pm, Sunday, September 30, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital or Young Williams Animal Shelter. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com