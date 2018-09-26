Home / Community Bulletin Board / Gospel singing Friday at Big Valley Barn

Gospel singing Friday at Big Valley Barn

Jim Harris 1 day ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 48 Views

There will be a gospel singing Friday September 28th at 7 pm at the Big Valley Barn at 901 Mountain Road in Clinton.
Dave Seratt, Soul Winners, and New Life Singers are scheduled to sing.
Free admission and we have lots of good food.
Everyone Welcome.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

‘Renew’ coming to First Baptist Church

Beginning this Tuesday October 2nd, First Baptist Church will host the first meeting of a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.