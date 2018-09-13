Gabriel Inness III, age 63, of Philadelphia passed away Tuesday, September 11, 2018, at his home after a valiant battle against a lengthy illness. A native of Peekskill, New York, Gabe was a cross-country truck driver for over 35 years and co-owner with his wife of Inness Transportation. Gabe loved his farm where he lived for nearly 30 years and was a man of many accomplishments. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge of the construction trades and his mechanical skills while helping anyone who needed his assistance. Gabe will be remembered for his sense of humor, outgoing personality and friendliness; he never met a stranger, he never let a day pass without a smile, a laugh, an expression of love. He was the light of our lives: honest, responsible and caring. Gabe will live on in the memories of his wife, family and friends.

Survived by his devoted wife and partner in life, Linda; step-son Chas Ruszczyk and wife, Megan of TN; step-daughter Dana Burroughs, husband James and daughters Clair and Elise of Norfolk, VA; parents Gabriel Inness, Jr. and Angela Joan Inness of Philadelphia, TN; sister Joan Marie Reynolds and husband Rich of CT; brothers Mitchell and wife Linda of CT and Wayne and wife Mary of TN; brother-in-law George W. Revell and wife Susan of CT; many cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family will hold a celebration of Gabe’s life at their home for family and friends Sunday, September 16th, 2018 at 3:00 PM.

