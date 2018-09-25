Follow-up: Shooting suspect in custody

Following up on a story we first reported yesterday, a man is recovering today after being shot multiple times at a home on Leach Lane in Clinton early Monday morning and a suspect is in custody.

Deputies were called to 161 Leach Lane at around 3:30 am Monday for a reported shooting, and when they arrived, found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds to his leg and abdomen. His injuries were described as “non-life-threatening” and deputies reported that he was awake and alert while being transported to UT Medical Center, where he underwent surgery Monday morning.

The suspect in the shooting, identified as 20-year-old Alexander William Carter, was located and apprehended a short time later by officers with the Clinton Police Department at Gate Manor Apartments and taken to the Anderson County Jail.

As of earlier this morning, Carter remained in custody on bonds totaling $110,000, on charges that include aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

In a media release, Sheriff Russell Barker was effusive in his praise of the teamwork between the ACSD and CPD, stating, “the communication between the deputies at the scene and the officers at the Clinton Police Department was flawless this morning.”

Clinton Police Chief Vaughn Becker echoed those sentiments, saying, “This morning is a great example of two agencies coming together as one to locate and get this suspect off our streets. Our united front will continue to yield quick, successful results like this morning.”

The victim’s name has not been released and the investigation is said to be ongoing. Investigators have not publicly discussed a motive for the shooting, but as soon as we learn more, we will pass it along to you.